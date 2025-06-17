Man, 22, dies after car crashes into tree in Haleiwa

A 22-year-old man died this morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in Haleiwa, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At about 6:10 a.m., the man driving north on Kamehameha Highway near Kawailoa Road when he went off the road and collided with a tree, police said.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. No description of the vehicle he was driving was given.

Neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

This was Oahu’s 34th traffic fatality this year, compared with 15 at the same time last year.