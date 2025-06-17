Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Man, 22, dies after car crashes into tree in Haleiwa

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:56 a.m.

A 22-year-old man died this morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in Haleiwa, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At about 6:10 a.m., the man driving north on Kamehameha Highway near Kawailoa Road when he went off the road and collided with a tree, police said.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. No description of the vehicle he was driving was given.

Neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

This was Oahu’s 34th traffic fatality this year, compared with 15 at the same time last year.

See more:Traffic

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide