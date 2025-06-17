Missing Oahu work furlough inmate arrested in Texas

An Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate who failed to return from a work furlough last month has been arrested in Lubbock, Texas, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Issac Pascua, 41, who was serving time for kidnapping, was taken into custody Friday by Lubbock Police Department officers on an extradition warrant.

He had been missing since May 23 when he left Module 20 of the OCCC facility with a scheduled work furlough pass but failed to return by 7:30 p.m. that day. The Honolulu Police Department and State Sheriffs Division were notified shortly after his disappearance.

When asked how Pascua was able to travel from Hawaii to Texas, a department spokesperson said, “The issue is included in the ongoing investigation. At this time, we are unable to provide any additional information.”

Also arrested in Lubbock was 42-year-old Jenny Pascua, who faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, officials said.

Both individuals were being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Pascua will be extradited to Hawaii, where he will be held at the Halawa Correctional Facility. In addition to his original sentence, he now faces a second-degree escape charge, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted.

At the time of his escape, Pascua was classified as a community custody inmate — the lowest level of security — and had been granted pass privileges through the facility’s work furlough program.