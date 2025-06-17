Russian man arrested at Honolulu airport for alleged immigration violation

A Russian citizen who was trying to board a flight without “proper identification” was arrested today by federal agents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Homeland Security Investigations officials said.

Vladimir Kalaikov was arrested and “has been issued a final order of removal after entering the United States illegally,” according to an HSI social media post.

He was “initially encountered by the Border Patrol on April 26, 2023, after he illegally crossed into the United States about five miles from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, federal officials said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not release Kalaikov’s age and there is no state or federal court or arrest record associated with his name.

On Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Russian woman at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. HSI officials said Anastasiia Vorobeva was in the United States illegally.

Vorobeva “entered the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, Calif., July 18, 2023,” according to ICE.

How Vorobeva got on the base, what she was doing there, and what federal law she is accused of violating were not made public by ICE officials. An online search of the Federal court records did not show a record of her arrest or court proceedings.