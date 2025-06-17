Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Surfer suffers cardiac arrest on Waikiki Beach, in critical condition

By Mia Anzalone

Today

A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after suffering from cardiac arrest in Waikiki Tuesday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Services said that around 4:30 p.m. Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the woman, a surfer, who “suffered a possible toe injury.”

Lifeguards helped her onto shore where she then went into cardiac arrest, EMS said, where they performed CPR until she regained a pulse.

Paramedics treated the woman with advance life support and transported her to an emergency room in critical condition, EMS said.

