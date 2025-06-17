Column: HMA’s role misstated in HMSA case

The Hawaii Medical Association (HMA) wishes to address recent public and legal discourse surrounding the Nitta vs. HMSA case, particularly statements made suggesting that HMA “represents” physicians in negotiating Participating Provider Agreements (PPA) with HMSA. This assertion, made during oral argument before the Hawaii Supreme Court, is incorrect and misleading.

HMA does not negotiate, draft nor enter into PPA on behalf of individual physicians. HMA has no legal or contractual authority to act as an agent or representative in the formation or negotiation of contracts between physicians and HMSA or any other insurer. Each physician independently reviews and decides whether to accept HMSA’s provider agreement, which is generally presented as a nonnegotiable, standardized contract.

HMA serves physicians in a professional advocacy and educational capacity. Our mission is to promote quality health care and support the autonomy, well-being and professional interests of Hawaii’s physicians.

While we advocate for more equitable treatment of physicians in health system policies and sometimes engage in dialogue with insurers like HMSA, we do not have the authority — nor have we ever claimed the authority — to bind physicians to any contractual terms or financial arrangements.

This distinction is not merely technical. It goes to the heart of what is at stake in Nitta vs. HMSA. Dr. Frederick Nitta and the other plaintiffs challenge several provisions in HMSA’s PPA as procedurally and substantively unconscionable — most notably the physician’s right to practice medicine and mandatory arbitration terms.

HMSA’s legal defense relies in part on the argument that these contracts are not unconscionable because they are “negotiated” and because organizations like HMA allegedly “represent” physicians in the contracting process.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

This argument mischaracterizes both the nature of the agreements and the role of HMA. In reality, these contracts are standardized form contracts and presented on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.

Physicians face immense economic and patient-care pressure to accept HMSA’s terms if they wish to remain accessible to the majority of insured patients in Hawaii. When reimbursement structures like capitation offer average payments of just $24 per patient — with no clear methodology disclosed — physicians are left with little room for meaningful engagement, let alone negotiation.

The Hawaii Supreme Court is being asked to assess whether the arbitration clause in the agreement is enforceable. While arbitration may be presented as a fair forum, its fairness must be evaluated in the context of how the contract was formed. If the agreement was not meaningfully negotiated and reflects unequal bargaining power, then the arbitration clause — no matter how neutral it appears — may still be fundamentally unfair.

HMA recognizes and respects the role of the Hawaii Supreme Court in evaluating these legal issues. To ensure a complete and fair decision, we cannot allow misstatements in the record to go unchallenged. We urge our physician members and the broader public to understand that HMA’s role is one of advocacy, education and support, not legal representation or contract negotiation.

Finally, we call for renewed focus on the core issues that affect patient access and physician autonomy. The economic realities behind these contracts impact the sustainability of physician practices and the quality of care our patients receive. We welcome further dialogue with policymakers, insurers and the public to promote greater transparency, fairness and accountability in Hawaii’s health care system.

Elizabeth A. Ignacio, M.D., is Hawaii Medical Association (HMA) president; Nadine Tenn Salle, M.D., is HMA president-elect; Clarence S.K. Kekina, J.D., is HMA’s attorney.