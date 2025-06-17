Letter: Colleges should research fungus for national good

The thought that a dangerous fungus actually got into the country is alarming, and who knows how many others may have gotten in. If one did get through without detection, just think what it would do to our food supply and how it would affect us in many other ways.

I think it would be a very good idea to have all the universities and colleges around the country implement a department or course that continually monitors crops, water and whatever else would affect the general public. That would put a safety net around our country. Many already have the facilities and the people, and it wouldn’t cost the government anything. Colleges would likely agree to include such programs as part of student degrees, as they would be helping their country at the same time.

The recent news is just a wake-up call.

Wayne Nakamura

Halawa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter