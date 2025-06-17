Letter: Isle probate system borders on extortion

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
After my mother’s death, her probate firm in Hilo sent final disbursements to the family — then charged $300 when I emailed to update my mail address. I was holding all mail as I was leaving for lifesaving surgery overseas. No warning. No confirmation. Just a bill for what should have been a 30-second task.
In a state where ohana means no one grieves alone, this action wasn’t aloha — it was exploitation. Hawaii’s probate system nickel-and-dimes grieving families with “incidentals” ($15,000 held back here, $300 emails there) while exhausting heirs into silence.
For an address change, $300 isn’t a fee — it’s a toll on grief. And while firms charge outrageous fees, siblings turn on each other. The system isn’t broken; it’s rigged.
Hawaii can do better. Post fee schedules, cap predatory charges, honor the values we claim. My mother believed in Hawaii. I still want to.
Philip Hayworth
Dyersburg, Tenn.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter