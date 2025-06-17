Letter: Isle probate system borders on extortion

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After my mother’s death, her probate firm in Hilo sent final disbursements to the family — then charged $300 when I emailed to update my mail address. I was holding all mail as I was leaving for lifesaving surgery overseas. No warning. No confirmation. Just a bill for what should have been a 30-second task.

In a state where ohana means no one grieves alone, this action wasn’t aloha — it was exploitation. Hawaii’s probate system nickel-and-dimes grieving families with “incidentals” ($15,000 held back here, $300 emails there) while exhausting heirs into silence.

For an address change, $300 isn’t a fee — it’s a toll on grief. And while firms charge outrageous fees, siblings turn on each other. The system isn’t broken; it’s rigged.

Hawaii can do better. Post fee schedules, cap predatory charges, honor the values we claim. My mother believed in Hawaii. I still want to.

Philip Hayworth

Dyersburg, Tenn.

