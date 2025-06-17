Letter: Military parade worth more than event costs

A recent letter, “Military parade is thinly veiled political theater” (Star- Advertiser, June 6), claims that Saturday’s parade was “a show for one man’s ego.”

Many of us who have proudly served in the military can attest to the honor, dignity of duty, loyalty and sacrifice to country of those serving in the armed forces. A military parade reminds us of our love of our country as the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Finally, a U.S. military parade can motivate and attract the small percentage of young Americans who want to join and proudly serve in the military. The cost of the parade is truly an investment in America’s future.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

