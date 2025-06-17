Letter: Oahu speed limits far too low, public suffers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer is exactly right about speed limits (“Too-low limits make speeding too easy,” Star-Advertisr, May 25). I have been saying exactly the same thing to various authorities for decades, to no avail.

The H-3 freeway’s 45 mph speed limit is a perfect example, as is Kaneohe Bay Drive’s 25 mph limit. Both are ignored. Kalaheo Boulevard’s 30 mph speed limit is about right, because that’s the speed that most drivers tend to go. One of the worst is Likelike Highway’s 25 mph speed limit in Kalihi. Nimitz Highway’s limit is 35 mph, but the lights are timed for 45 mph.

The insult is compounded by bad speed humps that can’t be safely traversed at the posted limit and slow emergency response times.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

