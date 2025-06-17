Letter: U.S. needs more than rallies to counter Trump

The multitude of “No Kings” protests that took place across the U.S., including a “massive” Honolulu gathering, are encouraging to witness. But, what will these protests accomplish in the face of declining rule of law, in-your-face actions by the fake king, Donald Trump?

Congress needs to rise up and stand against this tyrant. It’s almost a one-party Congress that is scared to counter the would-be dictator. Meanwhile, the constituents, like you and me, can only sit in disbelief, anger and frustration as our country sinks into the depths of chaos and degradation. What kind of future are we leaving for our children? It’s horrible to contemplate.

We all — young, old, woman, man, LGBTQ, of every ethnicity — must resist and forge an alternative future for everyone. Fight!

Diane Fujimura

Makiki

