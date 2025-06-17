Off the news: Isle rallies still largely congenial affairs

Saturday’s “No Kings” protest along Beretania Street, largely railing against deportation policies, was raucous with colorful placards and attire ranging from T-shirts to a giant chicken suit. But as customary in Hawaii, the atmosphere was more carnival than confrontational.

Missing there was the counter-rally by supporters of President Trump that sometimes appears, facing the state Capitol. But there was one, described as a smaller gathering at Ala Moana Beach Park. It’s hard to get too worked up in that setting.

Good that not much has changed in laid-back Hawaii — at least, not yet.