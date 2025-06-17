Off the news: Maui wildfire reminds all to make ready

Wildfire danger has flared its ugly head on Maui again, as a Sunday morning brush fire quickly spread in remote terrain above Piilani Highway in Kahikinui, prompting evacuations of 30 to 40 homes on the leeward slopes of Haleakala. As of Monday afternoon, the blaze had burned some 330 acres and was 80% contained, and no one was injured, fortunately.

It’s a serious reminder to stay vigilant during Hawaii’s hot summer months, especially with drought conditions leaving many areas dry and ripe for fire spread. Various website have good tips on how to prepare, including the Honolulu Fire Department’s; see 808ne.ws/wildfireready.