Designer with ties to Hawaii killed at ‘No Kings’ protest

Hawaii’s fashion community mourned the death of prominent Samoan fashion designer 39-year-old Arthur Fosala “Afa” Ah Loo, the bystander who was fatally shot Saturday at a “No Kings” protest in Utah.

According to The New York Times, Ah Loo was fatally shot in Salt Lake City on Saturday when two armed “peacekeeping” volunteers, who were assisting with crowd control at the protest, confronted a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle that he removed from his backpack.

The Times reported that the security members drew their guns and confronted the man, who began running toward the crowd, holding his weapon in “a firing position,” according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

One of the security members fired three times, wounding the gunman and striking the nearby Ah Loo, who was shot and later died at the hospital, police said.

Police took the rifleman, Arturo Gamboa, 24, into custody and charged him with murder, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said at a news conference Sunday. Gamboa “did not fire a shot,” Redd said.

As of Sunday night, the two security members had not been charged, said Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department. Redd said the one who fired the shots was cooperating with investigators.

The Ah Loo family started a GoFundMe campaign (808ne.ws/409tBfh) on Sunday and, as of Monday night, has raised more than $340,000 for funeral expenses and “to ease the immediate financial burdens” for Ah Loo’s wife and two children, according to the campaign’s web page.

Ah Loo was born in Samoa and later moved to Hawaii, where he attended Brigham Young University-Hawaii, according to the Times.

The Ah Loo family and BYU-Hawaii did not immediately respond to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s requests for comment.

The fashion designer gained national recognition as a contestant on season 17 of the TV competition “Project Runway” in 2019, where he became the first contestant of Samoan descent to compete on the reality show.

Kini Zamora, who became the first Native Hawaiian contestant to compete on “Project Runway” in 2014, told the Star-Advertiser in a statement that Ah Loo “was truly a humble and talented designer, loving father, husband and my friend.”

“We understood each other and the blessings and roles we have within our art,” Zamora said. “It’s important that those of us in Moananuiakea take care of each other in these spaces. Afa offered a way for us to connect and share. His legacy will carry on through his designs and he will be remembered by his amazing, happy personality. He will truly be missed.”

On and off the screen, Ah Loo was known for his “innovative” designs, according to friend and colleague Meilin Vae, a Samoan fashion designer and owner of Missing Polynesia in Kapolei.

“He wasn’t afraid to swap textiles and use something that was off the wall and put it together,” Vae said. “He could do the basic things, but he could create something like Picasso that was just phenomenal.”

Ralph Malani, a Native Hawaiian fashion designer and hair and wardrobe stylist, briefly met Ah Loo during the world premiere of “Moana 2” in Ko Olina in November and closely followed his journey on “Project Runway.”

As a colleague, Malani said Ah Loo was “finally getting up that ladder” in the fashion industry.

Ah Loo, Malani said, “added that little touch of island to everything that he created that made it Polynesian.”

“It just makes you proud when you see someone who looks like you on TV,” Malani said. “It gives you that sense of, ‘We can do anything.’”

Most recently, the designer was lauded for his red-carpet look for Auli‘i Cravalho, the 24-year-old Native Hawaiian actress, who wore one of Ah Loo’s custom designs — a cape-like top of strung white sea shells — to the “Moana 2” world premiere, according to Vogue.

She told the magazine at the time that she wanted to spotlight the momi ke‘oke‘o, or seashells, in her red-carpet look and Ah Loo “cleverly strung individual white Dovetail shells into a cape-like shape reminiscent of Hawaiian ‘ahu ‘ula — a feather cloak worn by ancient Hawaiian royalty.”

“Afa surpassed what I had envisioned,” Cravalho told Vogue.

The actress posted a tribute to the designer on social media Monday morning and said “There are no words to hold the grief of losing @afa.ahloo.”

“As a Samoan fashion designer, Afa’s creations are and remain thoughtful, elegant and powerful portrayals of Pacific culture,” Cravalho wrote on Instagram. “Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest. My deepest condolences, sympathies and Aloha to his family, and all who felt his impact.”

Vae called Ah Loo “Samoa’s finest designer.”

“He could do anything,” Vae said.

———

The New York Times contributed to this story.