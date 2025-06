The District 3 Council member could become the new floor leader

A special meeting of the Honolulu City Council today may lead to the political shake-up of its leadership.

At the 2 p.m. meeting, the Council is scheduled to discuss only one item for action — Resolution 170, which seeks to reinstall Tommy Waters as the nine-member panel’s chair and presiding officer. It also would remove current Vice Chair Matt Weyer, who’s been in that second seat role for about six months’ time.

Waters has led as the Council’s chair since 2021.

The resolution, if adopted, would install Andria Tupola as vice chair, replacing Weyer. Esther Kia‘aina would be named new floor leader, replacing Radiant Cordero, who’s occupied the position since 2023, the legislation states.

Co-introduced on June 6 by Scott Nishimoto and Val Okimoto, Resolution 170 appeared two days after the Council voted to approve a $5.19 billion budget package for the city’s 2026 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

On June 4, the Council also voted 5-4 to narrowly pass a version of Bill 60 — related to the city’s planned 10-year, 115% sewer fee rate hike to ratepayers on Oahu — that was eventually advanced under a different version of the measure by Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Dos Santos-­Tam’s Bill 60 shaved the city’s decade-­long span for increased rates down to about six years. His plan would start Jan. 1, 2026, and run through 2031.

Waters, who had sponsored a sewer fees measure of his own but which ultimately lacked Council support, dissented against Dos Santos-Tam’s Bill 60.

Although Waters is not a direct sponsor of the resolution, some in the community questioned whether the shake-up is a form of political payback on his part.

Weyer said in a statement Monday afternoon, “I had no role in Resolution 25-170, so I cannot speak to the motivation. It does not affect my responsibility to our community or desire to work collaboratively with my Council colleagues.”

He added, “My focus and priorities continue to include housing our residents, keeping all of our families safe, and building a more resilient future that elevates our community’s quality of life.”

For his part, Waters asserted Resolution 170 is a “recalibration” for the city’s legislative body.

“The Honolulu City Council is at a crucial juncture that demands clarity, unity, and bold leadership,” Waters said in a statement.

“While the resolution transcends political boundaries, it strengthens the Council’s ability to address the city’s needs and the cost of living for our residents. We acknowledge the urgent challenges facing our communities, ranging from housing affordability to public safety and city governance,” he added. “The resolution aims to have leadership that better represents the council as a whole and enhances the collective ability to respond effectively to the community’s needs.”

“We are grateful for the ongoing service of all our colleagues, as each Council member brings unique value, perspective, and dedication to this chamber. While change can be uncomfortable, it is often necessary. Our responsibility is not to protect titles. It is to serve the public with honesty, vision, and tangible results. This spirit drives the resolution forward, and it embodies the leadership that Honolulu deserves,” Waters said.

As of Monday evening, public testimony with regard to Resolution 170 exceeded 200 comments on the Council’s website.

Of those, more than 100 were in opposition to the resolution’s proposed intent. Conversely, about an equal number supported the legislation.

Honolulu resident Kealakai Hammond rejected Resolution 170.

“I strongly oppose re­placing Matt Weyer with Andria Tupola and Radiant Cordero with Esther Kia’aina. This appears to be a politically motivated move by Waters and antithetical to his purported wanting to ‘bring more innovation’ into leadership,” Hammond wrote. “As our state grapples with navigating the federal changes negatively impacting our state, we need progressive leaders who staunchly stand with democracy and the well being of their constituents. I urge you to reject this resolution and keep Weyer and Cordero in their current roles.”

Others, including Kamehalani Ortiz of Pearl City, supported the resolution.

“As a first responder who serves this community every day (captain in the Honolulu Fire Department), I have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of strong, decisive leadership during times of crisis and everyday governance,” Ortiz wrote. “The leadership team outlined in this resolution brings exactly the kind of experience, diversity of perspective, and collaborative approach that our city needs.”

Haleiwa resident Boyd Ready backed Waters’ pick for vice chair.

“Andria Tupola has proven to be an energetic, forward-thinking, responsive leader for her district, and has been chosen again by an early primary majority of her voters,” Ready wrote. “She will be a good choice for the Council leadership team.”

The meeting will be held inside City Council Chambers at 530 S. King St.