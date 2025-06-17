Kilauea fountaining draws locals and visitors like moths to a flame
JANICE WEI / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
A crowd gathered Wednesday to watch Episode 25, seen from the overlook on the Keanakako‘i side of the caldera.
MIA ANZALONE / MANZALONE@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 9
Above, glass artwork has resonated with parkgoers who sometimes visit on a non-eruption day, boosting sales at the center, according to manager Shelby Weitz.
MIA ANZALONE / MANZALONE@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 9
Above, sales associate Claudia Schonbrod showed recent artwork created by members of the Volcano Arts Center who have been inspired by the frequent eruptions, sometimes fountaining up to 1,200 feet.
JANICE WEI / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
A view of Kilauea Volcano Wednesday evening, above, after fountaining ceased from Episode 25.
ROBBYN PECK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 10
Big Island Bike Tours guide Sylvia Guijarro, 49, right, speaks with members of a family from Ohio and Texas after guiding them to one of the best viewing spots for the on-again, off-again lava fountains.