Kokua Line: What’s going on with HawaiianMiles?

Question: I keep hearing that HawaiianMiles will expire at the end of this month. I thought they weren’t going to do that in the merger. Please clarify.

Answer: Miles accrued in HawaiianMiles, Hawaiian Airlines’ loyalty program, won’t expire — they’ll transfer to a joint loyalty program with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian’s owner, according to both airlines’ websites. What will expire as of June 30 are HawaiianMiles’ partnerships with 17 airlines or other businesses, meaning that you’ll no longer be able to earn or redeem HawaiianMiles with those entities as of that date.

Here are details from Hawaiian Airline’s website, which notes that Alaska’s loyalty program, called Mileage Plan, includes or will include many of the same or similar partners, and has a larger number of partners overall:

The following airlines will no longer award or redeem HawaiianMiles as of June 30: China Airlines, Japan Airlines, JetBlue, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia. The last date to book partner award flights with these airlines is June 30, with travel dates up to Feb. 28, 2026; HawaiianMiles will be awarded only for travel completed by June 30.

These other businesses will no longer award HawaiianMiles as of June 30: Rocket Mortgage, Ahahui Koa Anuenue, Carmel Limo, Pacifica Island Art, Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Park Shore Waikiki and Twin Fin.

These businesses will no longer redeem HawaiianMiles for gift cards as of June 30: Foodland, Hele Gas, Koa Pancake House, Kono’s Restaurants and The Alley restaurant.

In addition, Boyd Rewards will no longer redeem HawaiianMiles for Boyd Points and Maui Jim Sunglasses will no longer redeem HawaiianMiles for a pair of sunglasses as of that date.

If you want to redeem HawaiianMiles with the aforementioned partners, do so by June 30, the website says, but it also says that “many of the partners will join Mileage Plan later this year; stay tuned for updates.”

Hawaiian Airlines has an FAQ on its website, at 808ne.ws/45Vbn4U, explaining some of the changes that have occurred or will occur with its loyalty program and credit card since Alaska Airlines bought Hawaiian Airlines last year. Questions remain, however, and the airline promises more information as it gets ready to officially launch the combined loyalty program.

Although HawaiianMiles branding “will phase out, the miles you’ve accumulated will be preserved and transferred to the new program,” the website says, noting that Hawaiian­Miles will be converted to miles in Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan at a 1:1 ratio.

The website says HawaiianMiles customers who don’t have a Mileage Plan account can create one now and link the accounts, to ensure the most seamless transition. Instructions are in the aforementioned FAQ.

Inspection fees rise

It will cost 75 cents more for a vehicle safety inspection starting July 1, as the state raises safety-check fees for the first time since 2017, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. The inspection fee will rise to $25.75 each for automobiles and trucks and to $17.75 each for motorcycles and trailers, the DOT said, which attributed the increase to rising costs for the vendor that runs the Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspection program. The share of each fee that goes to the contractor, Parsons Corporation, will increase from $1.34 to $2.09; the DOT will continue to collect $1.70 for administrative and enforcement; and the inspection station that conducts the safety check will retain the balance, the news release said. The cost of replacing a destroyed or lost inspection sticker or certificate also will rise 75 cents, from $6.34 to $7.09, it said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.