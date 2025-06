A fleet of trucks began hauling Lahaina wildfire debris Monday from a temporary holding area in Olo­walu to a permanent landfill in Central Maui.

A large fleet of trucks began hauling Lahaina wildfire debris Monday from a temporary holding area in Olowalu to a permanent landfill 19 miles away in Central Maui.

The work, using up to 50 trucks making four or so round trips seven days a week, is expected to take about five months to complete, and involves moving 400,000 tons of nonhazardous debris that would rise roughly five stories high if spread over five football fields.

“This is an important step in our recovery efforts and fulfills our promise to the residents of Olowalu that this debris storage would be temporary,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a recent news release.

County officials have advised motorists traveling to and from West Maui to expect slower-than-usual traffic and to not pass or tailgate debris-hauling trucks, which will use former cane haul roads for part of their route.

Trucks used for the work will be identified with decals that read “Lahaina Wildfire Debris” and will be operating in daylight hours because work at night involved safety risks.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents and visitors as we transfer Lahaina’s wildfire debris safely and respectfully,” Bissen said.

The wildfire disaster on Aug. 8, 2023, destroyed 1,538 residential and commercial properties in Lahaina, and nonhazardous debris including ash was placed temporarily in a former cinder quarry in Olowalu 5 miles from Lahaina and next to a closed landfill.

County officials decided in February 2024 that permanent placement of the debris would be accommodated by expanding the Central Maui Landfill in Puunene not far from the urban edge of Kahului, after considering options and public sentiment on two alternate sites north of Lahaina town, in the Wahikuli area and at Crater Village.

To expand the Central Maui Landfill, the county had to acquire 79 acres from a private landowner and prepare the site for use. The fire debris is to occupy 14 acres of the site.

Trucks moving the debris will travel from the Olowalu site along Hono­a­piilani Highway to Maalaea, then turn onto Kuihelani Highway before using cane haul roads from Waiko Road to the permanent disposal site.

Transfer work is being done by the county in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Transportation and state Department of Health.

Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District commander, said in a written statement that rigorous protocols are being implemented at every stage of the debris transport process.

Some of the protocols include lightly wetting down debris before it is placed in trucks to control dust, then enclosing debris in thick plastic sheeting before transport.

Other measures implemented include dust monitoring stations in Olowalu and Puunene, temporary intersection improvements, traffic flaggers, road signs, and options for alternate routes in the event of a temporary road closure.

After debris transfer work is complete, a plastic liner at the Olowalu site will be removed and sent to the permanent landfill. Soil under the temporary storage site will then be tested and if any contamination is discovered it will be removed and also deposited in the permanent landfill.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to safely and efficiently executing this critical phase of the recovery with our County, State and Federal partners,” Biggerstaff said.

More information about the debris transfer and temporary disposal site closure plan, including a map of the hauling route, is available at MauiRecovers.org/debristransfer. The Army Corps of Engineers also operates a debris hotline at 877-214-9117.