Man indicted for allegedly trying to kill parents

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 29-year-old man Monday on charges of attempted murder of his 77-year-old father and his 64-year-old mother.

The grand jury indicted London Maxwell Opendack on two counts of second- degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder, for which he could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

The grand jury bench warrant states he is to be held without bail, which had been set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday before Judge Ronald Johnson.

The 29-year-old Opendack allegedly attacked his parents — Byron Opendack, a published novelist, and Laurel Opendack — seriously injuring them June 8 in their Waikiki apartment at 1720 Ala Moana Blvd.

His mother called police at 4 p.m. on June 8, reporting she and her husband were struck with a hammer multiple times by their son.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

She told police her son tried to kill her by hitting her numerous times in the back of her head with a hammer, attempted to gouge out her eyes, bite off her nose and bite her right arm, a court document says.

Byron Opendack told police that he was unsure why his son attacked his mother then hit him numerous times in the head with the hammer.

On Jan. 11, 2022, his ex-girlfriend in Hilo petitioned the court for a temporary restraining order, alleging he moved to Hilo to stalk and harass her, and had inappropriate behavior.

She said his erratic speech indicates he has a “severe psychological disorder like schizophrenia.”

He was also arrested Jan. 22, 2022, on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and criminal property damage after an alleged outburst at a Starbucks in Hilo, but the case was dismissed based on his inability to face the charges, according to a doctor.

On Sept. 18, 2022, he was cited for fighting, threatening or engaging in violent or tumultuous behavior, causing injury to a man during a fight in Puna. The case also was dismissed after he was found unfit to proceed.

Opendack wrote in a February 2024 answer to a civil complaint alleging he owes $6,517 in credit card debt that he is in the process of declaring bankruptcy, but had not been able to afford an attorney since he is on disability welfare and unable to work.

According to a 2021 KITV report, Laurel Opendack was an Uber driver since 2017 after being a homeschool teacher for 18 years.

Byron Opendack wrote a novel published in 2023. The back cover said he and his wife of 38 years, Laurel, have two children together, and he has a daughter from a previous marriage and a granddaughter.