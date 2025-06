13 named to Hawaii Swimming Hall

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame named 13 inductees to its 2025 class on Monday.

The board of directors makes the selections with individuals’ “accomplishments and contributions to the advancement of aquatic sport” in Hawaii.

The inductees, with their name, age and categories, are:

>> 2008 Beijing Olympian Daniel Zane Kailikoa Coakley, 35, Competitive Swimming

>> Mark Cunningham, 70, Water Safety, Open Water Swimming, Artist-Sculptor-Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Sandie Easton, 56, Competitive Swimming, Masters Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Ian Emberson, 74, Open Water and Channel Swimming, Race Administrator, Race Official, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Gail Grabowsky, 62, Open Water Swimming, Educator-Researcher-Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Bruce Kennard, 73, Coach, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Ryan Leong, 54, Open Water and Channel Swimming, Race Director, Coach, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Lillie Bowmer MacKenzie, posthumous, Competitive Swimming (1928 Olympic trials qualifier)

>> Steven Minaglia, 52, Open Water and Channel Swimming, Race Administrator, Race Official, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Mark Noetzel, 63, Coach (Swimming), Masters Swimming, Race Administrator and Official

>> Christel Simms, 35, Competitive Swimming (2008 Beijing Olympian), Coach, Contributor to Swimming in Hawaii

>> Rui Wang, 44, Competitive Diving

>> Lincoln C. Yamashita, 85, Coach (Swimming)

The induction banquet will be held on Oct. 18 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, with doors opening at 5 p.m.