“I love college athletics … I think it’s this incredible combination of providing this academic and educational opportunity but also doing something so fun, so joyful, and it brings the community together.”

Maybe it was his background in public education.

After graduating from Amherst College, Matt Elliott signed up for Teach for America, where he was assigned to an elementary school in South Bronx. The underfunded school belied the students’ thirst for knowledge.

“It was incredible because I got to be around these young children who were so eager to learn,” Elliott said. “To be able to go through that journey with them, teaching them how to read and do basic math, was an incredible experience. I absolutely loved being in the classroom.”

Maybe it was his decision to fly west … and more west … to Hawaii in 2006, where he clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Alan Kay. Kay offered this advice: “Matt, you’re going to read the very brief in the case you’re working on, and you’re going to think they’re right. Everything they say you’re going to think makes sense. Then you’re going to read the opposing brief and you’re going to say, ‘Hey, wait a second.’ You’re going to think they’re right, too. It’s our job to bring all the information together, take that step back to an analyze, assess, to read the cases, and then make the most informed decision.”

Elliott said that advice “has served me well” when he worked in the sports practice at Ropes & Gray, a prestigious law firm in Boston.

And maybe it was his decision to absorb a pay cut and accept a job in UCLA’s compliance department. At Ropes & Gray, Elliott handled eligibility appeals. Elliott wanted to teach preventive measures to student-athletes at UCLA. He promoted the Bruins’ mantra of “always eligible.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“What it means is our commitment to our student-athletes and coaches is we’re going to prepare you to understand the NCAA rules,” Elliott said, “and understand these complex issues, so you’re never in a place where, ‘Oh, I didn’t know what to do.’ ‘I made a bad decision because I didn’t understand it.’ No, it’s our job to make sure you stay eligible. That was how we approached it, and that was from my experience, having been an attorney and seeing some of the complicated issues and trying to avoid those.”

And maybe it all added up to leaving a satisfying job with Hawaii Community Foundation to attempt to return to college athletics when the University of Hawaii athletic director’s job opened.

Elliott said he is “passionate about public education. I believe the higher-education system, the UH system, is so important because of the opportunities it provides.”

He also has embraced Hawaii, moving with his wife and their son from Los Angeles in 2022. His wedding ceremony was in Hawaii. His son is named Kai. Elliott also felt that his experience in dealing with the complexities of the NCAA’s rules, his gift of creating collaborative fundraising, and his willingness to listen to people’s stories while telling UH’s would make him a suitable candidate.

“I love college athletics,” Elliott said. “I’ve been involved with it for many years. I think it’s this incredible combination of providing this academic and educational opportunity but also doing something so fun, so joyful, and it brings the community together. Once we moved back here three years ago to raise our son, I started to understand this place a little bit more. And see how important both UH as an institution and the athletic department is to the community. To have that intersection, that love for academics, a love for sport, and to be able to be in a place to have an impact on this community, it just seemed like the absolute perfect opportunity.”

Two weeks ago, Elliott was told he was UH president Wendy Hensel’s choice pending the Board of Regents’ approval. On Sunday, Elliott tried to contain his emotions in anticipation of Monday’s BOR vote. “It was excitement, it was energy, it was a little nervousness,” he said. “I spent a lot of time cleaning my grill (on Sunday) because I had that energy. I went on a bike ride. And I spent time with my son, knowing (Monday) was going to be one of the most memorable days of my life.”

After his appointment was confirmed, Elliott expressed gratitude to Hensel, the Regents, the search committee, Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, his family and Lois Manin, who served as acting athletic director the past six months.

“To the people of Hawaii, to the UH community, to coaches, to staff, to student-athletes, I’m honored to be your next director of athletics,” Elliott said in a news conference. “I’ve been a fan for many years, and I’m so excited to be part of the team. College athletics plays a very special role in our society. It is a pathway for students to be able to pursue excellence in both athletics and academics. It is a source of inspiration, and it brings a community together. And that importance is magnified, it’s amplified, here in Hawaii. UH is everyone’s team. And UH’s success is everyone’s success. So together, we will build a department that operates on integrity, and create the best possible student-athlete experience, and we will set our teams up so they’re in a position to win. And when I say win, I mean win championships.”