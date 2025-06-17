NFL’s Rams to refurbish Lahainaluna locker rooms

The Los Angeles Rams, Hollman Lockers and design firm Forty Nine Degrees have teammed up to refurbish the boys and girls locker rooms at Lahainaluna High School.

“After everything they’ve been through (with the wildfires of 2023), these student athletes deserve the best, and we’re proud to donate the lockers to this worthy community,” said Travis Hollman, CEO of Hollman Lockers, in a press release.

Lahainaluna football coach Dean Rickard expressed gratitude for the locker rooms.

“Our players have faced unimaginable challenges, and this support from the Rams, Hollman Lockers, and Forty Nine degrees will have a meaningful impact on the school and the entire island of Maui,” Rickard said in a press statement. “The lockers mean more than just a place to gear up – they represent a fresh start and a symbol of the community’s resilience. We are grateful for the support and excited about the journey ahead.”

The Rams, in conjunction with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, are on Maui for a minicamp through Thursday, and are spending much of today engaging with the Valley Isle community.

“Mauicamp” is being held at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, and today that includes a girls flag football clinic for 200 local athletes and a boys tackle football clinic for 200 more. The athletes will hail from over 20 local high schools. Rams veteran players, coaches and football development team will lead participants through football skills and drills.