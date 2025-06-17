Stephen Tsai: So much for summer; UH programs go year-round

Remember summer?

There used to be a little more than two months when high school kids hit the beach or worked or just did nothing at all. When graduation parties were held one weekend after another. When summer loving was a blast and happened so fast. When college student-athletes actually took a break.

Now most University of Hawaii student-athletes attend summer school, during which they can collect a scholarship check and participate in summer strength/conditioning programs. The UH football team’s incoming freshmen report next week, with most enrolled in two classes while participating in fitness drills.

The UH men’s basketball team had its first one-hour workout on Monday.

Almost all of the players on the UH baseball roster, including incoming freshmen and transfers, are playing in summer leagues across the country.

It’s not just college athletes. Hundreds of high school-aged volleyball and basketball clubs travel to Las Vegas each July to participate in tournaments.

There are combine-like camps for prospective recruits. Many football players who did not even start as juniors receive scholarship offers based on their performances at camps.

With players now allowed to receive payments for their name, image and likeness, the more they hang around school, the more NIL checks they can collect.

How did it get so crazy?

A generation ago, players would work out on their own or with trainers during the summer. After reporting to training camp, their fitness would be measured in their ability to hold in their lunches after running a series of the 220-yard sprints appropriately known as “gassers.”

What started with a few players running routes turned into player-run practices. At first, they were more like 7-on-7, pass-league drills. Eventually linemen participated in the no-tackle sessions. When Boise State rocketed to football prominence, its success was credited to 100% participation during summer workouts.

The Warriors also were reaching full summer participation. In the summer of 2006, quarterback Colt Brennan supplied the footballs and linebacker Adam Leonard brought containers of water to the player-run-practices. But in ensuing summers, after significant injuries — slotback Samson Anguay suffering a torn ACL; receiver Davine Tullis being knocked silly on a slant route — athletic trainers were allowed to monitor the player-run practices.

When the NCAA permitted UH to play on week zero — the weekend ahead of the start of the college football season — that moved up training camp and increased the importance of players-only workouts. This season, the Warriors will play two of their 12 games in August.

There was a time when the UH basketball teams began workouts in October with Midnight Ohana, the first practice of training camp. Now teams can have limited on-court practices starting in June and building toward the start of training camp in October.

The evolution also has impacted UH football coaches, who no longer can have summer vacations of more than 10 days. The Warriors coaches have been busy securing 2026 commitments from prospects.

Starting this week, the Warrior coaches are allowed to initiate talks with members of the 2027 class.

And before you know it, summer will be over.