Newly appointed Hawaii athletic director Matt Elliott spoke with reporters at UH Manoa’s Bachman Hall on Monday. A reflection of Elliott can be seen on the phone of Star-Advertiser ‘s Stephen Tsai.

The University of Hawaii is making a sizable investment in newly named athletic director Matt Elliott to lead the 21-sport program through evolving college athletics.

On Monday, the school’s Board of Regents approved Elliott’s hiring as successor to Craig Angelos, whose 18-month tenure as athletic director was terminated last Dec. 1.

According to an offer sheet the 48-year-old Elliott signed on June 4, he will be paid $425,004 annually ($35,417 a month) on a five-year contract that starts June 30. It is believed to be the largest annual salary for an athletic director in the school’s history. In addition, Elliott will receive:

>> An opportunity to participate in a courtesy-car program. If no car is available, he is entitled to a monthly car allowance of $554. He is responsible for insurance, care and maintenance.

>> Elliott’s wife, Alli, may be included on the travel party for eight postseason road games within the United States.

>> Use of a suite at the Ching Complex for home football games and up to 10 tickets for each UH home sporting event at no cost for personal use. (Those tickets may not be sold or exchanged.)

Jack Tsui, co-chair of the search committee, had said it was important that Elliott receive a contract. Angelos had an at-will agreement — no contract — with then-UH president David Lassner. Angelos’ annual salary was $348,000, meaning Elliott’s salary is a 22% increase. Lassner retired on Dec. 31.

Wendy Hensel, who began her tenure as UH president on Jan. 1, said Elliott was deserving of her first high-profile UH hire.

“It’s a big deal,” Hensel said. “I always want to hit a home run (with a hire). There is no question. And Matt and I talked about this: ‘You are highly visible. What you do will be scrutinized not just for you, but for me and the university.’ For me to pick somebody I have a high level of confidence in was just a necessity. I’m so excited where we ended up, and I think the public is, as well. I take it as a home run.”

Elliott earned a reputation as a creative administrator and diligent negotiator for 13 years with UCLA athletics and the past 18 months with the Hawaii Community Foundation, one of the state’s leading nonprofit organizations. Former UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said Elliott “brings that experience and vision for excellence to the Hawaii campus and the program.”

Micah Kane, president and CEO of of HCF, described Elliott as a “unicorn” for his skill being “action-oriented and a problem solver.”

Two weeks from his official start date, Elliott faces several challenges. Fifteen UH sports will move from the Big West to join the Rainbow Warrior football team in the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026. A gap-year deal with Spectrum Sports, which has been the local rights-holder for telecasts of UH sporting events, is still being negotiated. UH also has to deal with a House vs. NCAA settlement in which NCAA Division I schools must compensate student-athletes of the past, present and future. Schools also are navigating name-image-likeness deals whose rules seem to change every month.

“Even though I don’t start for two weeks, the job is about gathering information,” Elliott said. “If you rush into a decision, you put yourself at the risk of not making the right call. You’ve got to gather the information. At the end of the day, this is a long process. I’m going to be at this job for a long time. That’s my goal. To make snap decisions, to rush, it’s probably not going to serve this department right. Let’s make those right decisions. Let’s gather information from our staff, from our community. There’s no way this works without the support of everybody in Hawaii. The fans have to come out and want to be there. The business community has to be supporting this program. We’re going to be talking to our donors and sponsors. The Legislature plays a huge role. We want to work with them and make sure they understand the vision going forward. That is our job to really set that.”

A search firm and search committee whittled an initial field of 110 applicants to 10 semifinalists. Hensel had 45-minute Zoom meetings with each of the 10. Hensel’s four finalists matched the search committee’s choices.

The finalists met with Hensel and the committee for in-person interviews. Hensel had one-hour meetings with each of the finalists, and went through their references and background checks. The finalists also met with Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

On June 4, Hensel told Elliott of her decision. Hensel announced the recommendation on social media the next day.

“I thought our finalists were excellent across the board, all of them would be a good fit,” Hensel said. “Matt was exceptional in standing out to me in all categories.”

Although Elliott was never an athletic director, Hensel said, he led strategic planning and held several key roles at UCLA. Hensel praised Elliott’s leadership in UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

“He was right there with the top guys for extended periods leading … into that conference change,” Hensel said. “I think it’s really a unique experience, and something few people could boast about. … When I hire, I look for somebody who has the highest growth potential, not necessarily somebody who’s sitting in the job who’s done the work but maybe already topped out on their talent. I was really excited to find somebody like Matt who had no upper limit on how high and how far he could take the program.”

On Monday morning, Hensel made an official recommendation during the meeting. Ten regents then met in a 30-minute executive session. The regents unanimously approved Elliott.

Gabe Lee, BOR chair and co-chair of the search committee, described Elliott as the “best overall candidate.”

Regent Lauren Akitake said Elliott’s law background will be useful in leading UH’s athletic program. Elliott has a law degree from Northwestern.