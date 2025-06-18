2 women killed, 2 others critically hurt, in head-on crash in Punaluu

Two women were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on, two-car crash on Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu Tuesday night.

At about 8:55 p.m., a car driven by a 28-year-old woman with three women passengers was driving south on the highway near Puhuli Street “when their vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 17-year-old female motorist,” according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The car with four occupants overturned. Honolulu Fire Department crews responded and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the four occupants, according to HFD.

The 28-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, while Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the two other women passengers, also ages 28 and 19, and took them to a hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. Police said she was taken to a hospital in good condition but EMS said she declined treatment.

None of the occupants in the 28-year-old woman’s vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to police.

HPD said speed appears to be a factor in the crash but that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The deaths were Oahu’s 35th and 36th traffic fatalities this year, compared with 15 at the same time in 2024.

HFD sent six units and 16 firefighters to the scene, while EMS said they responded with multiple ambulances and vehicles.