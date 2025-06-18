Anne Burrell, chef and Food Network star, dies at 55

Anne Burrell, a chef and television personality known for her kinetic swoop of blond hair and an energy to match, died Tuesday in New York City’s Brooklyn borough. She was 55.

Her family announced her death in a statement, which did not cite a cause. A New York Police Department spokesperson said today that emergency medical workers responding to a 911 call at her address had found a woman “unconscious and unresponsive” and pronounced her dead. “The chief medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Burrell spent years working in Italian restaurants in Manhattan, including Savoy Restaurant and Felidia Ristorante, before gaining fame on the Food Network. She began as a sous-chef to effusive chef Mario Batali on the show “Iron Chef America,” but her swagger made her stand apart from him, prompting the network to offer her a show of her own. That show, “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,” premiered in 2008 and ran for nine seasons.

Burrell remained a staple of the Food Network, hosting the hit show “Worst Cooks in America” and appearing on network favorites like “Chopped” and “Food Network Star.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Food Network said: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Burrell and her business partner Phil Casaceli also briefly ran Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge, a Brooklyn restaurant that she described as “funky, cool and homey.” It closed in 2018, less than a year after opening.

Anne W. Burrell was born Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. She followed a love for the culinary legacy of Julia Child all the way to Italy, where she attended the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. When she returned to the United States in 1998, she was hired to work at Felidia Ristorante, where she met famed chef Lidia Bastianich.

Claudette Zepeda, who competed alongside her on Food Network show “House of Knives” in 2025, said Burrell had her fair share of “phoenix moments,” in which she had to step out from underneath the shadow of Batali, who in 2017 was accused of sexually harassing women who worked for him. (Two years later, a New York police official said the department had closed three investigations into sexual assault allegations against Batali, saying detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.)

“Coming out as her own human being and her own autonomous competitor was a huge moment for her,” Zepeda said. “Everyone just put those two together and assumed there was complacency. Having to come out of that world and forge her own path as her own person — as Anne Burrell — wasn’t easy for her.”

But colleagues said Burrell had an intensity that made her a force to be reckoned with both on and off television.

“She was the most competitive person ever,” said chef and television personality Scott Conant, who was Burrell’s co-star on “Worst Cooks in America.” “I beat her on ‘Worst Cooks’ once for a special. My team beat her team. She didn’t talk to me for three months after that; she was so angry.”

That relentless spirit won her admiration from the young cooks who competed on her shows. “She was unapologetic and defined herself and told her story through food,” Conant said.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, a marketing executive whom she married in 2021; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her younger sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui; and her stepson, Javier Claxton.

Burrell brought her perfectionism to two bestselling cookbooks, “Cook Like a Rock Star: 125 Recipes, Lessons, and Culinary Secrets” and “Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower.”

Suzanne Lenzer, a food stylist, cookbook author and Burrell’s collaborator on both cookbooks said, “She had a strong voice.” And strong opinions.

“She hated pepper,” Lenzer recalled. “She said it was a spice like horseradish. Why would you put pepper on everything?”

She made an exception for pasta carbonara. “She didn’t even like it in carbonara,” Lenzer added, “but knew it had to be in there because it’s traditional.”

