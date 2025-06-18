Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s Pacific Coast, rapid strengthening expected

MEXICO CITY >> Erick strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific Coast today and may intensify into a major hurricane before its landfall, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Erick is expected to be the first hurricane to make landfall in Mexico this season, and would bring “damaging winds and life-threatening flash floods to portions of southern Mexico late tonight and Thursday,” forecasters said this morning

“Rapid strengthening is expected to continue today, and Erick is forecast to reach major hurricane strength tonight or early Thursday as it approaches the coast of southern Mexico,” the center warned.

With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, Erick is moving northwest at 9 mph.

Conditions are favorable for the storm’s intensification, and Mexico’s civil protection agency said it may reach Category 3 strength before landfall.

Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico’s civil protection agency, said at a presidential news conference that Erick could make landfall between Oaxaca and Guerrero and that both states have begun emergency planning, taken preventive actions with local authorities, and activated over 500 temporary shelters.Mexican authorities will also provide care and evacuation for tourists in the area, which has popular beaches and resort towns such as Acapulco.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents to stay indoors and move to shelters if they are in flood-prone areas.

Authorities are also coordinating evacuation and care efforts for tourists in popular beach destinations, including Acapulco.

Up to 20 inches of rain is expected to hit the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, according to NHC. Mexico’s national water commission, Conagua, said in a statement that rainfall in Oaxaca and Guerrero could lead to landslides and flooding.