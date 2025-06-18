Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Trustees: Social Security, Medicare to run short of funds in 2033

By David Lawder / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:44 a.m.

REUTERS/FRED PROUSER/FILE PHOTO An American flag flutters in the wind next to signage for a United States Social Security Administration office in Burbank, Calif., in October 2012. The U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs for seniors will both run short of funds to pay full benefits in 2033, three years sooner than last year’s estimate for the Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund, their annual trustees reports showed today.

REUTERS/FRED PROUSER/FILE PHOTO

An American flag flutters in the wind next to signage for a United States Social Security Administration office in Burbank, Calif., in October 2012. The U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs for seniors will both run short of funds to pay full benefits in 2033, three years sooner than last year’s estimate for the Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund, their annual trustees reports showed today.

WASHINGTON >> The U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs for seniors will both run short of funds to pay full benefits in 2033, three years sooner than last year’s estimate for the Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund, their annual trustees reports showed today.

The reports released by the U.S. Treasury Department showed that the worsening of Medicare’s finances was due to higher-than-forecast near-term expenditures for hospitalizations of Americans over 65 years old.

While the Social Security Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund’s 2033 depletion year was unchanged from last year’s report, it was advanced by three calendar quarters within that year, reflecting a January 5 legislative change that had the effect of increasing projected benefits for some workers, according to the reports.

See more:National news

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide