Column: Act to protect state Judiciary, democracy

I respectfully urge Gov. Josh Green to veto Senate Bill 935. If signed into law, this bill would drastically cut retirement benefits for future state judges. While past retirement reductions applied across the board to judges, legislators and other officials, SB 935 applies only to judges. There is no rational reason for this distinction. This reveals a deeply troubling underlying message: Hawaii law can — and with this measure, does — target the Judiciary for adverse treatment.

A strong and independent Judiciary, with the best possible judges, is essential to maintain public confidence and trust in the Judiciary. As a practical matter, this bill would have a chilling effect upon maintaining a highly qualified bench.

Even without a significant reduction in retirement benefits, the Judiciary has already faced recruitment challenges. In the last six years, 30% of vacant judgeships statewide and 79% of vacant judgeships on the neighbor islands have required extended application deadlines.

Indeed, the judicial position I retired from after 28 years sat vacant for nearly one year recently, and unfortunately that is not uncommon. As a result, other judicial officers must fulfill these functions for months, stretching already limited resources and ultimately impacting the Judiciary’s ability to provide justice in an impartial and efficient manner.

In 1989 when I joined the bench, I was leaving a career at the County of Hawaii. Like anyone else contemplating a major job change, many factors went into making that decision. Ultimately, I took the leap to be a judge because of my desire to continue my career in public service, but I did so knowing I would have stable retirement benefits as a way to offset mandatory retirement at 70 years old, among other things.

Beyond its practical impact, SB 935 has serious implications on the pillars of our democratic society. An independent and impartial Judiciary is critical to upholding the rule of law and protecting the fundamental rights enshrined in the United States and Hawaii constitutions. Judicial independence requires that judges are free to resolve cases fairly without the threat of political pressure or external influences.

In singling out 85 justices and judges, even if beginning in 2031, SB 935 opens the door to future retaliatory legislation against the Judiciary whenever a judge makes an unpopular decision. This is a dangerous proposition and would put the integrity of our justice system in peril — both in reality and perception.

Will this impact the kinds of people who apply to be judges? Will the public question the fairness of their justice system?

We have seen our democracy tested on a national stage, and the increasing number of attacks on judges and legitimacy of the courts are a canary in the coal mine. The Judiciary must remain independent to uphold the rule of law, protect the fundamental rights of our citizens, and maintain the delicate balance of power among the three co-equal branches of government.

A democratic society doesn’t collapse all at once; it is worn down slowly over time.

SB 935 sends the wrong message and would unnecessarily crack the foundation of judicial independence here in Hawaii.

Ronald Ibarra retired in 2017 after 28 years as a judge in the Third Circuit Court, including as its chief judge.