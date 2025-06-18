Letter: Israel has advantage of nuclear double standard

For almost a week, beginning on June 12, Israel launched an attack on Iran and claims it’s preventing Iran from developing and stockpiling nuclear weapons. There are also claims that Iran attacked Israel out of the blue and they are responding, when it’s the other way around. Iran is the victim of illegal Israeli aggression. Iran does not have nuclear arms. Israel has up to a few hundred.

Iran has complied with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors that enter its country; Israel does not need to do so. Iran is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT); Israel is not. It’s nuclear double standards by Israel.

Israel violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions. In 1981, UN resolution 487 clearly “calls upon Israel urgently to place its nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.” We are not being told everything.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

