Letter: Lawmakers must face facts, levy gun control

We are experiencing another tragic American epidemic in gun violence. Many gun advocates, especially NRA-influenced, far-right lawmakers, point to mental illness as the prime cause for this senseless carnage. To me, that is just a craven and pathetic excuse for dereliction of their duty to protect American citizens by codifying stringent gun laws.

Just ask yourself one simple question: How on Earth can anyone, sane or insane, shoot somebody when they cannot get a hold of guns? This becomes more evident when we compare the U.S. with other developed countries where guns are not by law readily accessible to ordinary people. Gun fatalities in these countries are far below those in the U.S. Is it because they don’t have as many mentally ill people as America? Absolutely not. The data shows: more guns, more deaths.

Thank god we live in this paradise with relatively strict gun laws.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

