Letter: Learn from past, don’t build on Kailua hillside

I’d like to suggest that Kailua’s City Council representative and the head of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands pay attention to these past facts:

>> Despite a 1952 soil study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture stating that the Kalaheo Hillisde area of Kailua should not be developed due to unstable clay soil that has a “high shrink/swell potential,” homes were built anyway.

>> Many of the homes there have suffered major structural damage due to soil slippage.

>> In the early 1980s, a hillside residents’ committee forced Kaneohe Ranch to sell them the lease land under their homes at a significant reduction in price.

History does repeat itself and homes suggested to be built above the current residents on the hillside will cause more damage to existing properties, and new homes are doomed to the same fate.

Judith Mick

Kailua

