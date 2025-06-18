Letter: Shapiro is right: Vital to rebuild U.S. from ruins

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

David Shapiro’s Sunday column was a brilliant piece of writing (“Trump crew can destroy; can they build us anything?,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 15). The damage Donald Trump and his cronies have done to our country and the world is immense and possibly irreversible.

I’m a member of the crowd Shapiro is preaching to, but I hope many others like and unlike me will read and appreciate this powerful lament — and do whatever we can to begin to rebuild the ruins.

John Wythe White

Haleiwa

