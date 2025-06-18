Letter: Tax credits help isles attain clean energy goal

A photovoltaic array soaks in solar rays on top of Banyan Street Manor in Honolulu.

Mahalo to Gov. Josh Green for announcing his intent to veto House Bill 796, which would eliminate Hawaii’s renewable energy tax credits, among others. A veto would preserve these credits, which have been critical to Hawaii’s position as one of the nation’s top adopters of rooftop solar. These credits have empowered residents to make clean energy choices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, along with long-term energy costs.

Unfortunately, the current version of the federal budget bill would also eliminate federal renewable energy tax credits.

The long-term costs of failing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions far exceed the short-term investment of supporting renewable energy today.

That’s why we at Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Carbon Cashback Hawaii strongly urge Gov. Green and our federal leaders to preserve renewable energy tax credits. Investing now is far less costly than paying the price later for the consequences of climate change.

Eric Lindborg

Kailua-Kona

