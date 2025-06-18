Off the news: Be aware of HawaiianMiles changes

Flyers enrolled in Hawaiian Airlines’ loyalty program, HawaiianMiles, are advised to get clear about coming-soon new terms of mileage usage (see 808ne.ws/airmiles). As of June 30, the loyalty programs of Hawaiian Air and Alaska Airlines will merge: though the HawaiianMiles brand will be phased out, all miles accrued will roll into Alaska’s Mileage Plan. Do note that although the miles don’t expire, Hawaiian’s partnerships with 17 airlines and businesses will end on that day — which means no more earning or redeeming of HawaiianMiles with those companies. At least until further notice.