Off the news: City Council debates leadership shake-up

The City Council took Tuesday to hash out the organization of its top leadership, with the positions of vice chair and floor leader in flux under Chair Tommy Waters. There is concern that Resolution 170, co-introduced by Scott Nishimoto and Val Okimoto, is political retaliation after Waters’ sewer fee rate hike measure failed and another forwarded by Tyler Dos Santos-Tam was adopted.

So a day for palace intrigue, or what Waters calls a “recalibration,” and back to work solving real-world issues, of which there are many — a new landfill, West Oahu crime, housing and homelessness. Calibrate well, because the island needs results.