Editorial: Build on HONU program’s success

The city’s Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons (HONU) program — offering “pop-up” temporary sites for homeless triage in Honolulu’s parks, with secure tent shelters, sanitation, health and housing services — was an innovation in services for the unsheltered in 2019 when it got its start. It continues to offer worthwhile results, and expansion should be considered.

HONU’s city-supervised sites change the dynamic in parks that may feel taken over by the unsheltered. Unorganized, often trashy encampments that can be scary for other visitors — and also usurp areas meant for common use — are replaced by supervised, temporary sites with 24-hour security, sanitation and navigation to crucial social services. That leaves a greater proportion of our parks open for public enjoyment.

The program has been a success, proving helpful in reducing homelessness, and that indicates that HONU could expand — in a coordinated fashion, as shelter options also increase — to offer a more continuous presence in critical areas.

Community complaints of increased squatting — unsheltered living — in public areas including parks and along sidewalks, are usually the impetus for a HONU arrival, which is typically welcomed by community representatives. “People don’t want to see us leave” by the time HONU starts to pack up, city Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky told the Star-Advertiser.

Spearheaded and originally managed by the Honolulu Police Department’s Mike Lambert, now director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, the program started not long after the first families moved in at public-private kauhale project Kahauiki Village, near the airport. Taken together, these two projects can be seen as first steps toward a changed approach to homelessness on Oahu and throughout the state.

Coming from law enforcement, Lambert said he recognized two sides of the issue — the need for community support to help people escape homelessness, and the necessity that “people are held accountable” for their place in a community. Both kauhale and HONU pop-ups address this by providing shelter while also expecting those seeking help to agree to common rules, clean up after themselves and participate in services that lift people out of homelessness.

At Old Stadium Park in McCully-Moiliili, HONU is now up and running for a third time. The program runs around the clock: Off-duty Honolulu police officers provide security, while case workers offer help with a range of issues, from reuniting unsheltered people with their families or entering a path to permanent housing to health and mental health referrals.

HONU’s record is impressive, by homelessness service standards: The pop-ups have taken in 4,621 homeless people, and of these, more than half — 2,548 of them — have moved into shelters or more permanent housing. Just over 1 in 5 — 21% — were reunited with families in Hawaii or on the mainland, and 5% went into treatment for substance abuse or mental health, Krucky said. And the typical length of stay in a HONU has shrunk from 23 days to less than 10. Service providers suggest that means HONU clients now are less-entrenched in homelessness — and while that likely indicates that a new cohort of homeless is moving into parks, it also reflects increased success in providing stable shelter for those who previously made community parks their “home.”

At Old Stadium Park, residents and service providers see more homeless people there when enforcement actions displace the unsheltered in Diamond Head, Waikiki or Chinatown. That also happens at other sites when focus shifts. So: What if teams had more presence in these homelessness hot spots?

The situation in and around the park had been “very bad … and it’s still getting worse,” said McCully-Moiliili Neighborhood Board Treasurer Muhammad Anwar Quadri; however, he calls HONU “one of the solutions.”

That reflects an important point: While HONU isn’t a cure-all, it works. More than 2,548 people taken off the streets and toward housing is significant. Let’s keep going.