Authentic Thai Flavors

As you drive down Ala Moana Boulevard, keep an eye out for the bright yellow sign marking the food truck area near Kewalo Basin Harbor. Slightly tucked away, this charming deck offers plenty of seating under umbrellas, accompanied by music and palm trees — a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy delicious bites. Among the food trucks now calling Kakaako home is the popular Thai food business The Elephant Shack.

“We started The Elephant Truck in 2012 on the North Shore before moving our Kakaako location from 971 Kawaiahao St. to 1011 Ala Moana Blvd.,” shares founder Kevin Sutavee. His goal is to combine the food truck vibe with authentic street food, reminiscent of Thailand, while offering a taste of real Thai cuisine here in Hawaii.

Kick off your meal with a refreshing Thai iced tea with coconut water ($9) and crispy fried chicken wings ($18.50, small), glazed with a sweet and spicy house sauce, then topped with cilantro, lime and chile flakes. For something lighter, the larb gai ($15) features minced chicken cooked in a Northern Thai sauce, served with jasmine rice and romaine lettuce.

Other fan favorites include the Thai basil bowl ($17), a mix of Thai basil, chicken, broccoli, mushrooms and jasmine rice, and the pad kee mao ($17), wide noodles stir-fried in a housemade sauce with Thai basil, broccoli and your choice of protein. Don’t miss the penang curry ($16) with a distinct flavor profile.

Many menu options are vegan or can be made vegan, with choices of tofu or veggie protein. At the Kakaako location, you can order from the tablet screen in front of the truck or use the 808elephant app for a quick pick-up. If you’re looking for a relaxed spot to enjoy some great food and a beautiful sunset, head to The Elephant Shack at Kewalo Basin Harbor this summer.

The Kakaako location is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Also visit the Sunset Beach location from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

The Elephant Shack

Sunset Beach

59-186 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

Kakaako

1011 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808elephant.com

Instagram: @theelephantshack

How to order: Via app (808elephant) or in person

How to pay: Accepts credit/debit cards and Apple Pay