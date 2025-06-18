Eat, Play, Repeat

With summer in full swing, now’s the perfect time to check out some of Oahu’s go-to destinations where the vibes are high, the food is ono and the fun never stops. Whether you’re chasing indoor cool or sun-soaked adventures, these spots serve up good times alongside great bites.

Aiea Bowl & The Alley Restaurant

Aiea Bowl & The Alley Restaurant isn’t just a bowling alley — it’s a summer hangout for all ages. On June 28, kids ages 3 to 18 bowl for free from 8 to 10 a.m. while DJ Kevo keeps the energy going. Night owls, you’re covered, too — every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., enjoy cosmic bowling with a live DJ and late-night grinds. Fan favorites include the deep-fried pork chop ($14.50), pulehu steak ($25.95) and fried noodles ($8.95). And don’t leave without trying the legendary lemon bars or pumpkin crunch for dessert.

Aiea Bowl & The Alley Restaurant

Aiea Shopping center

99-115 Aiea Heights Drive ste. 310, Aiea

808-488-6854

Instagram: @aieabowl

Lucky Strike Honolulu

For a combo of arcade games, food and fun, Lucky Strike Honolulu is a one-stop summer destination. Open daily at 11 a.m., it’s the perfect spot to let the kids run wild with games while you chill out at the restaurant and bar. Planning a summer party? Book a bowling lane and make it a send-off before school starts. Don’t miss favorites like mozzarella sticks ($10.99), sizzlin’ steak platter ($29.99) and a variety of pizzas to fuel the crew. And, for adults, the cocktail menu adds a grown-up twist to the fun.

Lucky Strike Honolulu

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. ste. 3260, Honolulu

808-664-1140

Instagram: @luckysocialhnl

Air Park Karaoke

Warm up those vocal cords, Air Park

Karaoke has a summer deal worth shouting about. From June 1 to July 31, groups of five or more can score a special rate of $19 per person for up to three hours of karaoke — plus one non-alcoholic drink included. Order up comforting and craveable dishes from the Ichiriki Restaurant kitchen, including Korean fried chicken ($8.50), gyoza ($8.50) and chicken karaage ($8.50). Feeding a crowd? Go for the share platters with bites like fried calamari and spicy tuna wraps — perfect for keeping the party going between songs.

Air Park Karaoke

510 Piikoi St. Ste. 202, Honolulu

808-591-8292

Instagram: @airparkkaraoke

Wai Kai

Nothing screams summer quite like surf and sun — and Wai Kai brings both, plus more. Test your skills on the Wai Kai Wave, a simulated surf experience, or splash around at Aquaventure, a floating water playground perfect for all ages. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to one of Wai Kai’s on-site dining spots like The LookOut, WaveBar or The Boardwalk Cafe — look out for Side Street Inn joining the lineup soon. Whether you’re in need of a morning coffee, sharable nachos or sunset cocktails by the water, Wai Kai has something for every mood.

Wai Kai

91-1621 Keoneula Blvd., Ewa Beach

808-515-7873

Instagram: @waikaiexperience