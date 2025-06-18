Fusion Finds Its Flavor Again

When I was working in Kaimuki, one of my favorite coffee spots — even among the many along Waialae Avenue — was Fusion Café. So when it closed at the end of 2024, I was shocked, but not entirely surprised. Hawaii’s restaurants continue to weather ever-evolving challenges, and sometimes even the most beloved neighborhood gems need to pause. But in true “never give up” fashion, Fusion Café has quietly brewed a comeback — and I couldn’t be happier to see it.

Owner Malie Moran and her team recently reopened Fusion Café in the stylish space next to Dada Salon at Ala Moana Hotel. The new location keeps the soul of the original while stepping into a refreshed identity, complete with the same great coffee, an elevated food menu, and a chic wine bar. In the spirit of collaboration and community, the team partnered with local culinary talents to create a menu that blends comfort with refinement.

Longtime fans will be happy to know the signature drinks are still here — including the ube latte, made with housemade ube syrup, two shots of espresso and your choice of milk. I personally can’t get enough of the iced salted mocha, a sweet-and-salty blend of espresso, housemade chocolate or caramel, and a salted cold foam dusted with cocoa powder. It’s the kind of drink that sets the tone for a good day.

On the new breakfast menu — served from 7 to 11 a.m. — the toast offerings steal the show. The brie and seasonal berries toast was rich, gooey and bursted with flavor, while the classic avocado toast came topped with sprouts, tomatoes and radishes for a fresh, crunchy bite.

For something heartier, go for the smoked salmon bagel, layered with cream cheese, salmon and capers — the perfect mix of creamy, briny and savory.

Not in the mood for toast? Try the chia seed pudding with seasonal fruit or a refreshing acai bowl — ideal for lighter mornings.

The lunch menu — served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — offers a mix of grab-and-go and leisurely bites, perfect for catching up with a friend or getting a blowout next door. The charcuterie club is stacked with prosciutto, salami, provolone and mustard aioli, while the beet and arugula salad is a bright, citrusy option topped with orange, avocado, tomato, cashews and a mango vinaigrette.

Craving comfort food? You can’t go wrong with chicken tenders and fries, paired with housemade lilikoi honey mustard. Or, opt for some local flavors with the garlic shoyu or spicy ahi poke bowl. The Buddha bowl also hits the spot — a colorful mix of curry quinoa, roasted butternut squash, tomato relish and cucumber salad.

And when golden hour hits, Fusion’s new wine bar has your back. Sip on a glass of Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, try the Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon or keep things fun with the featured bubbly of the month. Local beers and mimosa options round out a solid happy hour lineup in one of the most unexpected, tucked away spots in town.

Fusion Cafe’s return is a reminder that great ideas — and great food — can always find its way back. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick caffeine fix or lingering over wine and bites with friends, this comeback story is worth celebrating. A testament to the resilience behind keeping local favorites alive.