When Judy Pietsch was growing up, her mother, Bobbie Bamman, made hot fudge sauce for the family on Sunday evenings following their big family dinner. The East Honolulu community volunteer has continued this tradition with her husband, Mike, her children and her grandchildren.

Any brand of unsweetened bar chocolate is melted with butter over a double boiler or in the microwave. Then sugar, water and corn syrup are added and cooked first at a boil with vigorous stirring, then uncovered for a precise nine minutes without stirring to achieve the perfect consistency. Vanilla extract is added for additional flavoring. Judy suggests substituting rum, if children are not at the gathering.

The recipe was originally found in The Joy of Cooking, but her mother and Judy modified it and it has become a family favorite. You can keep it for months in the refrigerator and just microwave until it is pourable. To showcase the hot fudge sauce, she often creates a serve-yourself ice cream bar with nuts, brownies, whipped cream, cherries, shredded coconut and

— during Christmas time – crushed peppermint candy! Who ever says no to an ice cream sundae?

Bamman-Pietsch Hot Fudge Sauce

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces unsweetened chocolate

• 6 ounces unsalted butter

• 1-1/3 cup boiling water

• 3-1/3 cup sugar

• 3/4 cup light corn syrup

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In double boiler, place pieces of chocolate and butter until melted, about 10 minutes. If you do not have a double boiler, chop chocolate into small uniform pieces and melt in microwave 30 seconds at a time, for about 1-1/2 minutes total. In a large pot, add 1-1/3 cups boiling water and mix in the melted chocolate and butter. Mix well continuously over high heat and add sugar and corn syrup until it comes to a boil. Then keep it at a temperature where it will continue to boil and cook uncovered for 9 minutes without stirring. Be careful to time it exactly or the sauce will harden into candy. Cool, then add vanilla. Serve warm over ice cream. Refrigerate any leftover in a pitcher and reheat in the microwave. Keeps for months in the refrigerator. Makes about 3 cups.