Market Mornings

My Saturday morning ritual starts with a stroll through one of Oahu’s many farmers markets. From sweet treats to savory eats, these are a few of my favorite local vendors to support — and snack from — before the weekend really begins.

SPREAD THE LOVE

It’s been just over a year since Big Time Bagels joined the Saturday Kakaako FarmLovers Market, and trust me — the line forms fast. Whether you’re team savory sandwich or in it for the schmear, they’ve got something for every bagel lover. Craving something hearty? Go for The BECky — stacked with bacon, two eggs, cheese and mayo. Looking for something lighter? An everything bagel with its scallion schmeaz hits the spot every time. Don’t forget to check out its specials board for something new and exciting.

Follow @bigtimebagelshi on Instagram to stay in the loop.

COOL OFF WITH A POP

Since launching in 2020, Pop Culture Artisan Pops has become my must-stop spot. I never pass up the chance to grab a few and kick off the morning on a cool note. Founder Justin Udom crafts flavor-packed, small-batch pops using locally sourced ingredients, collaborating with farmers, chefs and nonprofits to keep the community at the core of each bite. You’ll find Pop Culture every Saturday at the Kakaako FarmLovers Market and at retailers across the island. My go-to? The matcha honey cream — creamy, cool and just the right amount of sweet.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Follow @popcultureap on Instagram for pop-ups and flavors, or visit popcultureap.com for a list of stores that are always stocked up.

ELOTE-LY DELICIOUS

At the Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market, hosted by the Hawaii Farm Bureau, Aloha Elote Hawaii serves up next-level Mexican street corn — and I mean next-level. Whether you go for the classic cob or opt for an easy-to-eat corn in a cup, the toppings take things way beyond basic. Try flavors like hot Cheetos, furikake, truffle, garlic butter shoyu or my personal fave — Doritos. You can also find the biz at the Kailua Farmers Market on Thursday.

Follow @aloha.elote.hawaii on Instagram for flavor drops and market updates.