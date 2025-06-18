Mushroom Mastery

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
By Tzu Chi Hawaii
Today
•
Updated
5:37 p.m.
This simple dish proves you can deliver a satisfying meal with plenty of flavor with basic ingredients and minimal seasonings.
The key is in proper handling of the mushrooms. Wipe them clean, don’t rinse; mushrooms are like sponges and will soak up extra water. Cook them quickly on high heat so they stay firm.
If you have time for a little mincing, a sprinkle of garlic and/or onions will add a bit of pop.
Mushrooms and Basil Stir-fry
Ingredients:
• 24 ounces cremini mushrooms
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 cups packed basil leaves
• 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves
• 1 teaspoon garlic salt, or to taste
Directions:
Wipe mushrooms clean, don’t use water. Slice.
Heat oil, add mushrooms on high heat to keep mushrooms firm. Stir-fry until tender.
Add basil and cilantro, season with garlic salt. Toss. Serves 6.
Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (not including garlic salt to taste): 70 calories, 4.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,
200 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.