Mushroom Mastery

This simple dish proves you can deliver a satisfying meal with plenty of flavor with basic ingredients and minimal seasonings.

The key is in proper handling of the mushrooms. Wipe them clean, don’t rinse; mushrooms are like sponges and will soak up extra water. Cook them quickly on high heat so they stay firm.

If you have time for a little mincing, a sprinkle of garlic and/or onions will add a bit of pop.

Mushrooms and Basil Stir-fry

Ingredients:

• 24 ounces cremini mushrooms

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cups packed basil leaves

• 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves

• 1 teaspoon garlic salt, or to taste

Directions:

Wipe mushrooms clean, don’t use water. Slice.

Heat oil, add mushrooms on high heat to keep mushrooms firm. Stir-fry until tender.

Add basil and cilantro, season with garlic salt. Toss. Serves 6.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (not including garlic salt to taste): 70 calories, 4.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,

200 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.