New Pizza Location Opening

A new Little Caesars Pizza has opened at 2153 N. King St. in Kalihi, and is ready to serve up all your pizza favorites. Go for the popular Crazy Breadsticks or try the Crazy Pepperoni and Four Cheese Puffs, served with the perfect marinara dipping sauce. For something extra indulgent, order a large pizza with the stuffed pretzel crust for a cheesy surprise. With a variety of options available, it’s easy to build the ultimate combo for any pizza party. While you’re there, don’t miss the exclusive Mango Rush Mountain Dew — a refreshing, tropical drink that’s only available for a limited time.

The new Kalihi location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Order online at littlecaesars.com and pick up your order using the in-store pizza portal.

RESTAURANT & HOSPITALITY TRADE SHOW IS BACK

Restaurant and hospitality professionals still have time to attend the fifth annual Hawaii Hotel & Restaurant Show. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 and 19, at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall and Arena, the event will feature service providers, manufacturers, distributors and food service experts from across the state. Attendees can catch special food demos on the main stage featuring vegan chef Lillian Cumic, Sam Choy, John Veneri and pastry chef Michelle Ho. The event will also include large-scale activations thanks to partners, such as Sysco Hawaii, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hawaii Gas.

Admission is free and registration is available online at hawaiihotelandrestaurantshow.com.