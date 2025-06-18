Sushi Lovers Rejoice

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Let’s be honest, every day is a great day for sushi — but the sentiment rings especially true today (June 18) as it’s International Sushi Day! Here’s where you can get your sushi on with some of the freshest and finest fish our Aloha State has to offer.

Fuji Sushi amd Teppanyaki

Located in Pearlridge Center, Fuji Sushi and Teppanyaki (98-129 Kaonohi St.) is known for its wide variety of fresh sushi, sashimi and specialty rolls.

Bestselling Fuji signature rolls include its Volcano roll (spicy tuna, smoked salmon, jalapeño, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce and honey wasabi mayo), Godzilla roll (spicy, crunchy salmon, avocado, spicy crab meat, eel, spicy mayo and eel sauce), and Mt. Fuji roll (soft shell crab tempura, shrimp tempura, cucumber, lettuce, baked crab mix, tempura flake, red tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce).

The biz also has several boats: the Fuji boat, Pacific boat and Hawaii boat, each featuring an assortment of nigiri, sashimi and rolls. The Hawaii boat comes with 12 pieces of sashimi, Aloha roll, Okinawa roll, four pieces of shrimp tempura, six pieces of vegetable tempura, soft shell crab tempura, chicken katsu and beef teriyaki.

Visit fujihawaii.com or call 808-486-7777.

Yanagi Sushi

Since 1978, Yanagi Sushi (762 Kapiolani Blvd.) has been serving locals and visitors from around the world with the highest-quality Japanese food in town. Its menu consists of traditional-style sushi boasting local fish such as ahi. The biz also has fusion-type sushi and cuisine.

Customers may order from Yanagi’s sushi a la carte menu, which boasts various kinds of nigiri that come with two pieces per order. Options include garlic blackened ahi, hamachi, hotate (scallops), ikura, maguro ahi, negitoro, seared salmon and more.

Find sushi rolls, including its caterpillar roll (unagi, cucumber, avocado, crab egg, teri sauce), Philadelphia roll (cream cheese, salmon and avocado), and rainbow roll (reversed California roll with shrimp, salmon, tuna and yellowtail fish).

Call 808-597-1525 or visit yanagisushi-hawaii.com.

Katsumidori Sushi Tokyo

Located in Prince Waikiki, Katsumidori Sushi Tokyo (100 Holomoana St.) offers a comfortable dining space and provides patrons with fresh, high-quality sushi at reasonable prices. Executive chef Noboru Nagumo creates the ultimate sushi experience for guests as he blends Japanese seasonal ingredients with local Hawaiian touches.

The biz boasts creative sushi rolls and delightful nigiri sushi. Bestselling items include its deluxe tuna nigiri and roll, sea urchin, kobore salmon roe and fatty tuna. It also offers a premium seven course meal, including sushi and dessert.

Visit katsumidori-hawaii.com.

Waipuna Sushi

Find fresh, tasty, made-to-order sushi at Waipuna Sushi, which has locations in Kailua and East Manoa Road. The biz boasts temaki, maki mono, nigiri, nigiri bento and hoso maki. It also has party platters perfect for any occasion.

Popular items include the dynamite maki, spicy ahi, shrimp tempura, Waipuna spider maki, caterpillar roll and dragon maki with ahi poke.

Visit waipunasushi.com.

Tane Vegan Izakaya

Tane Vegan Izakaya (2065 S. Beretania St.) is Hawaii’s premier plant-based Japanese restaurant that celebrates life, balance and sustainability through the art of sushi. Its team is passionate about creating delectable food utilizing locally sourced ingredients.

Popular specialty rolls include the sunset (spicy tofu, cucumber, avocado, spicy aioli and seaweed pearls) that is literally set on fire as it’s brought to the customer’s table; the Ewa (tempura enoki, matcha salt, avocado, smoked beet aioli, yuzu seaweed pearls and truffle salt); and The Wedge. The latter is a spicy tofu tempura roll boasting scallions, ichimi, sesame, chile threads, spicy aioli and sweet soy.

Visit tanevegan.com or call 808-888-7678.

Genki Sushi

Genki Sushi (multiple locations) was founded in 1968 by Japanese sushi chef Fumio Saito and was the first restaurant to use a conveyor belt system to transport sushi to its customers — and now does so through its bullet express, a tray-topped train running from the kitchen to the table. Its Waikele and Ewa Beach locations also have two service robots to help deliver dishes.

The biz specializes in multiple sushi items, including spicy tuna, garlic shrimp and Ultimate Trio. The latter boasts garlic ahi, hamachi and salmon. Its Rainbow roll is a popular option and features ahi, salmon and avocado placed atop a roll with imitation crab and cucumber in the middle.

Visit genkisushiusa.com.

The Lei Stand Waikiki

The Lei Stand Waikiki (415 Nahua St.), Hawaii’s beloved cocktail bar formerly located in Chinatown, recently held its grand opening for its new location at Romer House Waikiki. The hotel bar features an intimate space filled with Instagram-worthy photo-ops, neon lighting, refreshing signature libations and delicious island-fusion cuisine prepared by Romer House’s indoor-outdoor restaurant 855-ALOHA.

The bar restaurant features two sushi rolls. The Godzilla Roll boasts snow crab, shrimp tempura, salmon, avocado and tobiko topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and scallion. The Geisha Roll showcases similar ingredients but highlights tuna instead.

Call 808-795-8012 and visit @theleistand on Instagram.