Waiahole, Waikane: Rooted in History, Culture, Tradition

There’s something just so peaceful about the Waiahole and Waikane parts of Windward Oahu. From the tapestry of farmlands to the lush emerald valleys below the steep Koolau cliffs to the lapping waves nearby — the area is a snapshot of what Hawaii looked like in the olden days.

There are no big restaurants in Waiahole and Waikane — just a few mom-and-pop shops with some crave-worthy food and a loyal following.

Waiahole Poi Factory

Waiahole Poi Factory (48-140 Kamehameha Hwy.) was built in 1905. The weathered building is a place where kalo binds the past and present.

“Waiahole is known for the kalo paa — the hard taro — and that’s the kind of people we are,” says Waiahole Poi Factory owner Calvin Hoe.

He and his wife took over the lease in 1971, initially turning the poi factory into an art gallery. It later became a test kitchen for farmers. In 2009, Waiahole Poi Factory returned to its roots selling poi, while also adding other traditional Hawaiian foods.

The couple’s son, Liko, who once juggled teaching Hawaiian studies at Windward Community College while helping at the poi factory, is now its managing owner. He says, “Of course, a lot of work, like anything. But yeah, it is rewarding.”

Popular items include the Kanaka Nui sampler plate, and its signature Sweet Lady of Waiahole dessert, which includes warm kulolo topped with haupia ice cream.

Waikane Store

About a mile up the road from Waiahole Poi Factory lies an even older business. Waikane Store (48-377 Kamehameha Hwy.) was established in 1898 by Heong Thom as Wah Chan Store.

The Shiratori family bought the business in 1923 and changed the name to Waikane Store. It was then sold to current owner Nadine Tokuzato’s grandmother in 1929, then to her mother in 1959, before she took it over in 1972.

Waikane Store is now known for its fried chicken, maki sushi, and Portuguese sausage sushi — local comfort foods that bring customers back to this tiny gem year after year.

“It’s really humbling,” says Tokuzato. “It’s great, you know. Just like everybody’s family.”

Today, she and her son Alden Tokuzato run Waikane Store. Their food is truly homemade considering they live right behind the store.

“Our commute is four steps out. So I don’t work at home, I live at work,” says Tokuzato.

“The guys around here — we tend to look out for each other. I think that’s what makes it special,” adds Tokuzato.