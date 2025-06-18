‘Lilo and Stitch’ actor was known as a Kona Brewing ambassador

David Hekili Kenui Bell, the actor known for his role as “Big Hawaiian Dude” who drops his shave ice at the sight of aliens in the 2025 live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” died Thursday in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. He was 46 years old.

The Bell family confirmed the death but did not disclose a cause to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday.

In a news release Tuesday, the family said Bell died peacefully.

The feature film was Bell’s big-screen debut, according to a social media post by his sister Jalene Kanani Bell.

In a statement to the Star-Advertiser, Bell’s mother, Geraldine Bell, said, “He embodied aloha with a sense of humor, heart, and deep connection to his island roots.”

David Bell moved to Kona after graduating from Kalani High School in 1997, where he became a longtime employee of Kona International Airport’s security management team and was the voice of the airport’s public address system, according to actor and friend Brutus La Benz.

In 2014, he became widely recognized as one of the “Braddahs” of Kona Brewing Company’s “One Life, Right?” commercials, and spent nearly a decade traveling around the nation as one of the company’s brand ambassadors with fellow “Braddah” La Benz.

In May, the ads won a Pele Award for the second year in a row, which honors local excellence in advertising and design.

La Benz and Bell met in high school, but reconnected in 2014 when they were vetted for the ambassador roles.

“They didn’t let me know who the other person was,” La Benz said. “The door knocked and they were like, ‘Oh that must be David,’ and they opened the door — my back was to the door — and I saw the light go out as he entered the room. He had blocked the light in the hallway, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my god, this guy must be huge!’ I turned around, we saw each other and it was like a reunion. He gave me a big hug.”

La Benz said the commercial gig was Bell’s first speaking role in front of the camera although, La Benz admitted, not much acting was needed.

“This guy is ‘Portagee’ to the max,” La Benz said. “He could talk your ear off about anything you wanted to talk about.”

Over the years, La Benz said “we really became like brothers.”

“Part of me is missing now,” La Benz said.

Kona Brewing Company shared an Instagram post Tuesday evening commemorating Bell and said he “will be greatly missed and never ever forgotten.”

“David was a radiant light in our community, a deeply loved family member and friend to so many,” the post said. “David’s gentle soul, kind and giving heart, not to mention his very best hugs that left you feeling full, warm, and safe will be greatly missed.”

The actor also previously appeared in “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” according to IMDB.

For his last appearance, Bell played a “bad guy” role in “The Wrecking Crew,” an upcoming film starring Jason Momoa and David Bautista, which follows two half-brothers seeking to solve their father’s murder in Hawaii, according to La Benz.

In reality, though, La Benz said “he was a big old gentle bear.”

Becoming a full-time actor was “always the dream,” La Benz said.

“He really went out with a bang,” La Benz said, referencing his latest successes.