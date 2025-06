HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks at a news conference about the homicide investigation in Waianae on Sunday.

The Honolulu Police Commission will select an interim chief from eight candidates who have applied to replace Arthur “Joe” Logan, whose retirement was announced June 2.

Three of the four new business items on the commissioners’ agenda for today’s meeting at 2 p.m. are related to Logan’s retirement. The seven commissioners will discuss the “HPD Chief of Police Retirement,” the “Selection Process for Hiring HPD Chief of Police,” and the “Appointment of Interim HPD Chief of Police.”

The applicants are retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Thomas K. Aiu; HPD Maj. Ryan T. Hironaka; HPD Deputy Chief Keith K. Horikawa; former Maui Police Department Lt. Wayne K. Ibarra; HPD Assistant Chief Brian Lynch; Hawaii Police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz; HPD Capt. Clifford K. Ramson; and HPD Deputy Chief Rade K. Vanic.

Moszkowicz, a former major with 22 years at HPD, was one of four finalists for chief when Logan, 66, was selected May 23, 2022. Aiu also applied to be HPD’s 12th chief. Vanic served as the interim chief before Logan was selected.

The Honolulu Star-­Advertiser asked the Honolulu Police Department for the ages, ranks and years of service for the active duty officers who applied for the interim position.

“At this time, the department is not releasing the age, rank, or years of service for the officers applying because this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Honolulu Police Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the selection process,” Alina Lee, HPD’s public information officer, told the Star-Advertiser. “The department is respecting the integrity of that process and the privacy of the applicants. We understand the public’s interest and will share updates as appropriate once the Commission’s decision has been finalized.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

HPD referred the Star-­Advertiser’s questions about the officers who applied to be interim chief to the commission, which did not release any information about the applicants except for their names, listed in alphabetical order.

The retirement of Logan, 66, a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, was announced June 2 by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who made it clear that he wanted to move on from Logan’s leadership.

Blangiardi acknowledged he does not have the authority to hire or fire the police and fire chiefs but said he had asked Moszkowicz to apply.

Blangiardi then made a “strong recommendation” to the seven mayoral appointees who make up the commission that Moszkowicz be named interim chief.

Moszkowicz did not step down from his position ahead of the commission’s decision on an interim chief.

Blangiardi’s administration plans to introduce an amendment to the City Charter to give the office of the mayor the power to hire and fire the police and fire chiefs. The police and fire commissions are currently responsible for leadership changes at HPD and the Honolulu Fire Department.

“This is a critical transition in leadership for HPD. Regardless of who is selected as interim chief, SHOPO is ready to immediately work collaboratively with them on our department’s challenges now, while the next chief is selected,” State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers president and HPD Lt. Robert Cavaco told the Star-­Advertiser. “Our goal should be that our next chief takes the lead of a department thriving from early successes and positive momentum.”

Logan’s last day as chief is June 30. The interim HPD chief is scheduled to start July 16.

Despite Logan’s departure, the police commission will complete his annual review, which is also on today’s agenda.

It took nearly a year to hire Logan, who was selected with a unanimous vote by the commission. Logan was selected from four finalists. The other three were Moszkowicz; then-HPD Maj. Mike Lambert, now director of the state Department of Law Enforcement; and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner.

Whoever Honolulu’s 13th police chief is, the candidate will inherit a staffing crisis that plagues police departments across the country. HPD currently has 456 vacant police officer positions and 188 civilian employee openings as of May 1.

In 2016, HPD was short 175 positions, a number that grew every year save for 2019 and 2021 until it reached 437 vacancies in 2023, a 250% increase. HPD had 175 open slots for uniformed officers in 2016; 190 in 2017; 251 in 2018; 249 in 2019; 323 in 2020; 291 in 2021; and 362 in 2022.

City officials have questioned why more money is not devoted to the staffing crisis.

In fiscal year 2024, HPD’s patrol division let about $15 million in funding lapse. It was the largest lapse of any city department, according to the Status of the City’s Finances 2025 report issued by the Office of Council Services.

HPD let $50 million of its overall fiscal year 2024 appropriation lapse, according to the report.

Logan is scheduled to provide commissioners with an “Update on HPD Budget,” according to the HPC agenda.