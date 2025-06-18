Families to have more preschool access in fall

Swipe or click to see more

State officials were on hand Tuesday at Kalihi Uka Elementary School to announce sites for free public preschool and plans for Ready Keiki, the state’s initiative to provide universal access to preschool by 2032. Shown are school Principal John Hamilton at the lectern, with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Yuuko Arikawa-­Cross, director of the Executive Office on Early Learning; and Heidi Armstrong, DOE’s deputy superintendent.

Families across Hawaii can expect to see 50 new public preschool classrooms over the next two school years under the Ready Keiki Initiative, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced Tuesday.

Approximately 25 new classrooms are scheduled to open statewide for the upcoming 2025-26 school year, with the other 25 opening by August 2026.

The 50 additional classrooms will add approximately 1,000 new seats for 3- and 4-year-old preschool students.

Luke made the announcement during a conference at Kalihi Elementary School, which will be home to one of the 25 new classrooms.

She was joined by representatives of the Executive Office on Early Learning, the state Department of Education and partners of the state’s Ready Keiki Initiative.

“We launched the Ready Keiki Initiative a little over two years ago in January 2023 with a collective bold vision to give every child in Hawaii access to preschool by the year 2032,” Luke said.

Out of the 25 new classrooms, 21 will open at Title I schools, which serve a high percentage of students from low-income families.

“By opening more free preschool classrooms across our islands, we’re giving families greater access and more options, while ensuring every child has the opportunity to start school ready to learn and thrive,” Luke said in a statement.

The 25 classrooms opening in August include three schools on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, one on Maui and 17 on Oahu.

Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, director of the Executive Office on Early Learning, joined Luke in the Kalihi Elementary library and called the addition of new classrooms “a significant step forward, creating even more opportunities for Hawaii’s families.”

Arikawa-Cross noted that opening more public classrooms eliminates a financial barrier for many families, saying that EOEL’s goal “is to ensure that access to early learning is equitable across our state.”

“This expansion provides a dual benefit to Hawaii’s workforce,” she said. “It empowers more families to return to work, continue their education and pursue career opportunities. It also actively creates new jobs by increasing the demand for qualified teachers and educational assistants to staff these classrooms.”

Arikawa-Cross encouraged anyone interested in working in Hawaii’s public preschools to visit early­learning.hawaii.gov and apply before before July 15 for the upcoming school year.

“This expansion isn’t just about adding classrooms, it’s about thoughtfully addressing real needs of our working families,” Arikawa-­Cross said.

The 50 new classrooms will be among 117 across 89 locations statewide.

Among the 50 new classrooms will be EOEL’s 100th public preschool classroom, a major milestone in the state’s early learning efforts.

The classroom renovations cost an average of between $291,000 and $320,000, which was below the budgeted $1 million per site, according to EOEL.

Heidi Armstrong, the DOE’s deputy superintendent, also attended the conference and called the announcement “a special moment for our school community.”

The importance of preschool goes beyond learning letters and numbers, she said.

“It’s about giving our children the social, emotional and cognitive tools that they need to thrive,” Armstrong said.

“The DOE is deeply committed to ensuring that every child in Hawaii starts their learning journey with a strong foundation,” Armstrong said. “Early childhood education is one of the most effective practices to set students up for long-term success.”

Kalihi Elementary Principal John Hamilton hosted the conference and said that he “couldn’t help but say yes” when given the chance to enroll the school in EOEL’s Public Pre-kindergarten Program and host a preschool classroom.

“Having a preschool here at Kalihi Elementary is a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

“When they enter kindergarten, not only are they going to be more confident but they’re going to be more successful because they have this background knowledge,” Hamilton said.

Kalihi Elementary will host up to 20 preschool students starting in the fall.

Hamilton said that Kalihi Elementary wants to not only “invest in our keiki but be able to support them and make sure that they thrive in elementary school, middle school, high school and beyond.”