Hawaii Coast Guard crew wraps up enforcement mission in Cook Islands
AUSTIN WILEY / U.S. COAST GUARD / JUNE 7
A 26-foot over-the-horizon small boat carrying Coast Guard crew, two Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources fisheries officers and a translator from the U.S. Marine Corps approached a fishing vessel during a boarding inspection June 7.
Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane and fishery officers from the Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources talk with with crew members of a fishing vessel during an inspection of the vessel in the Pacific Ocean.