The Honolulu City Council voted Tuesday to formally reorganize its leadership. Tommy Waters, above, was reinstalled as chair and presiding officer. Andria Tupola will take the second-seat role and Esther Kia‘aina will be the new floor leader.

Public allegations of political retaliation, anti-gay bias and a lack of government transparency did not halt a formal reorganization to the leadership of the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday.

During a special meeting that involved more than an hour of testimony from supporters and opponents to that change, the Council voted unanimously on Resolution 170, which reinstalled Tommy Waters as the nine-member panel’s chair and presiding officer.

Waters has led the nonpartisan Council as its chair since 2021.

The vote also removed former Vice Chair Matt Weyer, who had been in that second-seat role for about six months, and replaced him with Andria Tupola. Esther Kia‘aina was named new floor leader, replacing Radiant Cordero, who had been in that position since 2023.

Waters, Tupola and Kia‘aina — all Native Hawaiians — will now lead the Council into the 2026 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

But the actual reasons for this switch in Council leadership remain murky.

Co-introduced on June 6 by Council members Scott Nishimoto and Val Okimoto, Resolution 170 appeared two days after the Council voted to approve a $5.19 billion budget package for the city’s 2026 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

On June 4, the Council also voted 5-4 to narrowly pass a version of Bill 60 — related to the city’s planned 10-year, 115% sewer fee hike to ratepayers on Oahu — that was eventually advanced under a different version of the measure by Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Dos Santos-­Tam’s Bill 60 shaved the city’s decadelong span for increased rates down to about six years. His plan would start Jan. 1 and run through 2031.

Waters, who had sponsored a sewer fees measure of his own that ultimately lacked Council support, dissented against Dos Santos-­Tam’s Bill 60.

Although Waters is not a direct sponsor of the leadership resolution, some in the community questioned whether the shake-up is a form of political payback on his part.

But before the public testified on this matter, Waters — who did not fully explain the necessity of the reorganization — cautioned those about to share their opinions on the meeting’s sole agenda item that the Council had an official rule of decorum.

“Basically, it says that we need to treat each other with respect and aloha,” he said. “Reorganization is a difficult thing. It’s stressful. It can be hurtful. But it’s definitely emotional.”

Waters added, “if you’ve been in politics long enough, you know that it’s not going to be the first time this happens, and it’s definitely not going to be the last time.”

“So be careful what you say. Let’s not be hurtful, because you might regret it later,” Waters warned. “And I can tell you from personal experience, you might not be friends today, but tomorrow there’s still a chance.”

Still, opponents to this reorganization alleged dubious motives on Waters’ part.

“While Council member Nishimoto submitted this resolution, it is clear Chair Waters is the one behind it,” Dale Vanderbrink, an Ala Moana-Kakaako Neighborhood Board member, said in opposition to Resolution 170.

“It needs to be said that this resolution is political revenge against members of this Council who did not vote with him on the sewer fee bill,” said Vanderbrink, speaking on his own behalf and not as a board member.

Nikos Leverenz, with Hawaii Health &Harm Reduction Center, or H3RC, alleged the resolution unfairly targeted Weyer, an openly gay member of the Council.

“As an organization that is deeply committed to justice and equity, H3RC is troubled by the prospect of stripping Council member Weyer of his position as vice chair during Pride Month,” Leverenz added.

Similar concerns were raised in submitted written testimony but Kia‘aina said allegations that the leadership changes were motivated by anti-gay bias were “offensive.”

Common Cause Hawaii program director Camron Hurt said his group was interested in the “efficacy of the Council.”

“The expeditious nature of this reorganization also gives us cause for pause,” he added. “Because to push this through without proper education, without proper framework to the community, you risk losing public trust.”

But Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, also known as Kumu Hina, supported having a Native Hawaiian as the Council’s new vice chair.

“Why? Because a kanaka I can look at across the table, and I can hold them more accountable to the understandings of aloha, and to the parameters of our culture as determined by our language and our way of life,” Wong-Kalu added.

Local labor groups also backed the reorganization.

“We have about 18,000 members statewide, and a little over 5,000 are in Honolulu County,” said Brandon Wolff, ILWU’s vice president. “And we are in strong support of this resolution for one simple reason — it’s a democratic process.”

Kaimuki resident Tim Garry supported Resolution 170 as well.

“It’s good to shake up the team every once in a while,” he said. “I don’t think it’s personal. I’ve been going to City Council meetings for decades and maybe this is just my ignorance, but I don’t even understand what the vice chair and floor leader do, except if the chair is not able to attend the meeting.”

Garry asserted Weyer and Cordero are “still going to be City Council members, they’re still going to have a vote.”

But during Council discussion, Augie Tulba said the “public deserves clarity.”

“And if this leadership shake-up is a retaliation for the sewer fee vote, then that needs to be said clearly,” he asserted. “People are watching and wondering, ‘What’s going on?’ That said, the reality in Hawaii politics is that leaders often need to consolidate power just to move things forward. And by the look of this resolution, the majority has already lined up behind this change.”

“If I vote ‘no’, we’re stuck in a leadership team that’s already fractured, and at the end of the day that’s not going to move (anything) forward,” Tulba said. “So my vote ‘with reservations’ reflects my hope for us today, that we can move past the personal agendas, internal politics and get back to hard, honest work for the communities and what they deserve.”

Cordero said she too supported Resolution 170. “This is a democratic process … and we are seated here because all of us became lawmakers through democracy in action,” she added.

Weyer said he wanted “to mahalo everyone that came out today to testify on both sides.”

“And I have a great deal of respect in not having asked anyone to testify on this measure,” he added. “And I have a great deal of respect for all our colleagues as well.”

In the end, the Council voted to pass the resolution, but with Tulba, Weyer and Dos Santos-Tam all voting “with reservations.”